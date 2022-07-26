On the afternoon of Saturday, July 23, 2022, a man paid an uninvited visit to an address in Southborough, telling the elderly occupant that he could be hired to finish work on their garden.

He then asked for a cup of tea and is accused of stealing money while the victim was distracted before fleeing the scene.

Chief Inspector Omid Changizi, District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, said: ‘I would advise residents to immediately refuse uninvited callers offering on-the-spot gardening, repairs, or maintenance.’

‘Anyone looking for work should speak to family and friends to obtain details of recommended and trusted traders before obtaining a number of quotes to compare.’

The suspect is described as white, of medium build, and in his twenties.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to call the appeal line at 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/142001/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.