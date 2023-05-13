Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Residents in Uckfield, East Sussex, have resorted to drawing attention to the ongoing problem of potholes by painting crude shapes on the road surface

Residents in Uckfield, East Sussex, have resorted to drawing attention to the ongoing problem of potholes by painting crude shapes on the road surface

by uknip247
Residents In Uckfield, East Sussex, Have Resorted To Drawing Attention To The Ongoing Problem Of Potholes By Painting Crude Shapes On The Road Surface

The offensive drawings, created using white spray paint, have caught the attention of locals and garnered interest online.

The act of drawing these explicit images on the road appears to be a response to the delay in repairing the potholes. Frustrated road users have taken matters into their own hands, using this unconventional method to raise awareness of the issue.

The situation gained traction when a photo of the drawings, located outside Uckfield College, circulated online. The images depict crude phallus shapes, capturing the exasperation felt by residents over the state of the road. The attention garnered from these drawings seems to have spurred the authorities into action, as a work crew was observed at the site on the following day.

Paul Baker, a local resident, highlighted the frustration experienced by residents in a social media post. She mentioned the failed attempts by a road sweeper to remove the drawings, which resulted in further damage to the road’s surface. However, she later noted that the pothole repair crew had finally arrived.

The act of drawing explicit images on potholes is not an isolated incident, as similar forms of protest have occurred in other parts of the country. It reflects the growing discontent among road users regarding the condition of the road infrastructure and the delays in necessary repairs.

East Sussex Highways has been contacted for comment regarding the situation. The issue of potholes remains a concern, as they can lead to road accidents, damage to vehicles, and inconvenience for drivers. The community’s proactive approach in drawing attention to this issue serves as a reminder for authorities to address the ongoing problem and prioritize road maintenance to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Building in British Airways Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact on Airport Operations

Officer Who Brutally Attacked Puppy in Video Is Sacked by Greater Manchester Police

South London resident Joseph Nicolls answers charges at Bromley magistrates court of multiple offences related to the vandalism of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)...

A suspected county-line drug dealer from Orpington, who is believed to have targeted the Sevenoaks area, has appeared in court after being charged with...

Number of Teenage Deaths in London Reaches 150 During Sadiq Khan’s Mayoralty

Fire Breaks Out in Ealing Tower Block Under Construction, Tesco Car Park Closed

Emergency Response to Chemical Incident in Sidcup Prompts Large-Scale Operation

Residents of the close-knit community in Ladybrook are being called upon to join forces with the local police in their efforts to combat crime...

Lamberth North Police Strengthen Community Partnerships to Combat Bag Thefts

Two Men Jailed for Murder of 16-Year-Old Alex Smith Following International Investigation

Multi-Vehicle Collision Halts Traffic on M25 Anti-Clockwise, Delays Reported

Urgent Appeal: Missing Person, Maureen, 67, from Mitcham Area

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.