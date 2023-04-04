Residents near Long Road in Canvey Island may notice an increased police presence in the area following a robbery

This is following a robbery which took place shortly before midnight last night.

Officers were called to a service station on Long Road following reports of a taxi being robbed and threatened with a gun.

The victim was unharmed but left shaken. A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Canvey Island have been arrested in suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Daniel McHugh said “Incidents like this are extremely rare but I can reassure residents that we have multiple teams working on this investigation.

“We don’t believe that there is any wider risk to the community and our officers, including specialist search officers will be in the area today to continue enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us to assist with this investigation.”

You can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 1547 of 3 April when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.