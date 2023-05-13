Residents of the close-knit community in Ladybrook are being called upon to join forces with the local police in their efforts to combat crime and address issues related to anti-social behaviour

In response to concerns raised about such incidents and drug-related offenses, additional officers have been assigned to patrol the area.

While the police have been actively working to address these concerns, they emphasize that achieving the best outcomes in terms of policing can only be accomplished with the support and cooperation of community members. The police are urging residents to maintain regular contact and communication with them, whether it be in person, via phone calls, or through online channels.

This appeal comes on the heels of a recent weekend initiative in which additional uniformed and plainclothes officers were deployed to the area, resulting in multiple arrests. PC Simon Ford, the beat manager for Ladybrook, expressed his deep affection for the community, having grown up there himself. He acknowledges that although Ladybrook is a close-knit community, it, like any other area, faces its own challenges, including anti-social behaviour and low-level drug-related crimes that can undermine the well-being of the community.

While these issues may not always make the headlines, they have a significant impact on the quality of life for residents. PC Ford stresses the importance of a collective effort, encouraging community members to report any incidents, observations, or concerns they may have. Although immediate action may not always be possible, every piece of information received is valuable and contributes to the development of a better understanding of local circumstances. This information flow ultimately helps to ensure the safety of residents and brings offenders to justice.

PC Ford urges residents to maintain contact with the police, whether by interacting with officers in person while they are out patrolling, making phone calls, or engaging online. Additionally, regular beat surgeries are conducted, providing an opportunity for community members to meet and converse with the police, even if it is simply to introduce themselves and become acquainted.

Ladybrook is under the watchful eye of two police constables and three Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) from the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team. By fostering collaboration between the police and the community, Ladybrook aims to create a safer and more secure environment for all its residents.