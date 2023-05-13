Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Residents of the close-knit community in Ladybrook are being called upon to join forces with the local police in their efforts to combat crime and address issues related to anti-social behaviour

Residents of the close-knit community in Ladybrook are being called upon to join forces with the local police in their efforts to combat crime and address issues related to anti-social behaviour

by uknip247

In response to concerns raised about such incidents and drug-related offenses, additional officers have been assigned to patrol the area.

While the police have been actively working to address these concerns, they emphasize that achieving the best outcomes in terms of policing can only be accomplished with the support and cooperation of community members. The police are urging residents to maintain regular contact and communication with them, whether it be in person, via phone calls, or through online channels.

This appeal comes on the heels of a recent weekend initiative in which additional uniformed and plainclothes officers were deployed to the area, resulting in multiple arrests. PC Simon Ford, the beat manager for Ladybrook, expressed his deep affection for the community, having grown up there himself. He acknowledges that although Ladybrook is a close-knit community, it, like any other area, faces its own challenges, including anti-social behaviour and low-level drug-related crimes that can undermine the well-being of the community.

While these issues may not always make the headlines, they have a significant impact on the quality of life for residents. PC Ford stresses the importance of a collective effort, encouraging community members to report any incidents, observations, or concerns they may have. Although immediate action may not always be possible, every piece of information received is valuable and contributes to the development of a better understanding of local circumstances. This information flow ultimately helps to ensure the safety of residents and brings offenders to justice.

PC Ford urges residents to maintain contact with the police, whether by interacting with officers in person while they are out patrolling, making phone calls, or engaging online. Additionally, regular beat surgeries are conducted, providing an opportunity for community members to meet and converse with the police, even if it is simply to introduce themselves and become acquainted.

Ladybrook is under the watchful eye of two police constables and three Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) from the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team. By fostering collaboration between the police and the community, Ladybrook aims to create a safer and more secure environment for all its residents.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency Response to Chemical Incident in Sidcup Prompts Large-Scale Operation

Lamberth North Police Strengthen Community Partnerships to Combat Bag Thefts

Two Men Jailed for Murder of 16-Year-Old Alex Smith Following International Investigation

Multi-Vehicle Collision Halts Traffic on M25 Anti-Clockwise, Delays Reported

Urgent Appeal: Missing Person, Maureen, 67, from Mitcham Area

Heartbroken Plea for Return of Stolen Wedding Ring Sparks Community Outpouring

Teenagers Injured in Separate Stabbing Incidents in North London

Suspected County Line Dealer Charged with Drug Supply Offences in Sevenoaks

Man Receives 32-Month Prison Sentence for Southampton Flat Burglary

Oldest Wild Lion in the World, Loonkito, Tragically Killed in Human-Wildlife Conflict

Two Men Stabbed in Assault on High Street, Police Appeal for Information

Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Chelmsford Assault Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.