Residents urged to check garages and CCTV as urgent missing person search continues

by uknip247
Police are continuing to search for missing 69-year-old Jacqueline Glass, from Staxton near Scarborough.

Officers are asking residents in the area to urgently check their garages and outbuildings for signs of Jacqueline, and review any CCTV or video doorbell systems that might have picked her up.

Jacqueline left her home on foot at about 8pm on Wednesday 3 May. This new CCTV image shows what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Police are extremely concerned for her welfare, and the NPAS police helicopter and search and rescue teams have been involved in the search overnight.

If you have any information about Jacqueline’s whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-03052023-0548.

