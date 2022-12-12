Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Maidstone Residents Urged To Help Form The
Home BREAKING Residents urged to help form the borough to be attractive for visitors and an enjoyable and prosperous place to live

Residents urged to help form the borough to be attractive for visitors and an enjoyable and prosperous place to live

by @uknip247

Maidstone Borough Council (MBC) is consulting on the development of a Design and Sustainability Development Plan Document and is encouraging residents, businesses and stakeholders to have their say to help embed good design and sustainability within new development.

Cllr Paul Cooper, Lead Member for Planning and Infrastructure at MBC said:

Maidstone comprises a rich tapestry of built and natural environment, and the council wishes to preserve the character of these urban and rural areas, whilst promoting the highest design quality and sustainability standards for new homes and neighbourhoods.”
This document will form part of the development plan for the borough and will build on policies in the adopted Local Plan and the forthcoming Local Plan Review. In doing so it will further ingrain good design and sustainability within new development.

To fully embed residents and stakeholders views within the new document, the council are undertaking a Regulation 18 Scoping, Themes and Issues consultation, which will seek views across a series of the broad themes and headings which MBC feel are likely to emerge from the work.

Paul continues:

“One of our key aims is for the borough to be attractive for visitors and an enjoyable and prosperous place to live for our residents. In order to deliver the new development that Maidstone needs, in a form that enables our communities and economy to thrive whilst securing the best sustainability credentials, we need to ensure that good quality design and high sustainability lie at the heart of all forthcoming development proposals.”
The consultation opens on 28 October and closes on 12 December 2022 and can be found here: https://maidstone.objective.co.uk/portal/.

Responses received to this consultation will then go on to inform a more detailed document, which will be subject to further consultation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three jailed for £8m drugs conspiracy as Operation Costello total passes 200...

An incident at Plumstead station resulted in the death of one person

Appeal for information regarding missing Amesbury man

A man was taken to the hospital after being slashed with a...

A young boy who lost his legs after being subjected to horrific...

A distraught relative revealed last night that a ten-year-old boy died as...

A disqualified driver killed his passenger after crashing into a tree as...

Two men have been charged with drug offences following a warrant in...

Last week to claim pension credit and qualify for an extra £324

Operation Calibre launched on Saturday arresting those intent on committing crime

Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with...

A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"