Residents urged to help form the borough to be attractive for visitors and an enjoyable and prosperous place to live

Maidstone Borough Council (MBC) is consulting on the development of a Design and Sustainability Development Plan Document and is encouraging residents, businesses and stakeholders to have their say to help embed good design and sustainability within new development.

Cllr Paul Cooper, Lead Member for Planning and Infrastructure at MBC said:

“Maidstone comprises a rich tapestry of built and natural environment, and the council wishes to preserve the character of these urban and rural areas, whilst promoting the highest design quality and sustainability standards for new homes and neighbourhoods.”

This document will form part of the development plan for the borough and will build on policies in the adopted Local Plan and the forthcoming Local Plan Review. In doing so it will further ingrain good design and sustainability within new development.

To fully embed residents and stakeholders views within the new document, the council are undertaking a Regulation 18 Scoping, Themes and Issues consultation, which will seek views across a series of the broad themes and headings which MBC feel are likely to emerge from the work.

Paul continues:

“One of our key aims is for the borough to be attractive for visitors and an enjoyable and prosperous place to live for our residents. In order to deliver the new development that Maidstone needs, in a form that enables our communities and economy to thrive whilst securing the best sustainability credentials, we need to ensure that good quality design and high sustainability lie at the heart of all forthcoming development proposals.”

The consultation opens on 28 October and closes on 12 December 2022 and can be found here: https://maidstone.objective.co.uk/portal/.

Responses received to this consultation will then go on to inform a more detailed document, which will be subject to further consultation.