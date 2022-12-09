Friday, December 9, 2022
Large Blaze Rips Through Building In Northfleet
Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed while fire crews battled a huge blaze on Northfleet High Street

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed while fire crews battled a huge blaze on Northfleet High Street

by @uknip247

While firefighters battled a massive blaze on Northfleet High Street, residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed. This afternoon, around 3.10pm, crews were first called (December 8).

 

Almost seven hours later, they remained at the scene after battling against the inferno. They say the fire was coming from a derelict building on the residential stretch.

A bulk water carrier was also called to the scene. So far, no injuries have been reported.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Ten fire engines, a bulk water carrier and a height vehicle remain at the scene of a fire involving a derelict building in High Street, Northfleet.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working to extinguish the flames with hose reel jets. There have been no reported injuries.

“People are being asked to avoid the area near the junction of Factory Road due to road closures put in place while firefighting operations continue, and people living or working nearby are also advised to close windows and doors as a precaution due to smoke caused by the incident.”

