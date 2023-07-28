Retired Metropolitan Police Officers Jailed for Conspiring to Share Child Sexual Abuse Images

Two retired Metropolitan Police officers have been sentenced to prison at Southwark Crown Court after a three-year plot to share “the most depraved” child sexual abuse images with a serving Met chief inspector, who was found dead before he could be charged. Jack Addis, 63, and Jeremy Laxton, 63, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with Richard Watkinson, 49, to distribute or show indecent images of children.

The disturbing case came to light as the former policemen admitted their guilt in distributing and displaying offensive material involving minors. Additionally, Laxton pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, possessing a prohibited image, possessing an extreme pornographic image, and possession of cannabis on or before September 20, 2021. He also faced similar charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, where he was sentenced on the same day.

In a shocking revelation, Laxton further confessed to intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of the offence of misconduct in a public office between December 1, 2019, and May 1, 2021.

During the sentencing, Mr. Justice Wall handed down a three-year and nine-month sentence to Addis and a more severe five-year and nine-month sentence to Laxton for their abhorrent crimes.

Richard Watkinson, who was a serving Met chief inspector for neighbourhood policing at the West Area Command Unit, tragically passed away at his Buckinghamshire home on January 12 this year. As investigations unfolded, his involvement in the conspiracy became apparent, although he was found deceased before he could be charged.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Policing community, as it involves former police officers who were expected to uphold the law and protect the vulnerable.

The Metropolitan Police expressed deep remorse over the involvement of its former officers in such heinous acts. The force reaffirmed its dedication to rooting out any individuals who betray the public’s trust and violate the principles of justice and decency.