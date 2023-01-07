Saturday, January 7, 2023
Retired Wiltshire Police Officer Jailed For Making And Distributing Indecent Images Of Children
Robert Gabbott, 64, from Melksham, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing indecent images of a child and three counts of making (collecting) indecent images of a child.

He was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, which was suspended for 24 months. In addition to this, he must remain on the sex offenders register for ten years, complete a rehabilitation course and undergo 175 hours of unpaid work.

Gabbott is a retired Wiltshire Police officer but the charges do not relate to the period in which he was employed by Wiltshire Police.

These offences took place after he left the organisation.

Detective Sergeant Jason Walsh from the Child Internet Exploitation Team (CIET) at Wiltshire Police said: “I want our communities to be reassured that our department work tirelessly and our focus is rooting out all forms of child abuse and offending whether this is in a position of trust or not.

“We will follow the evidence found and bring offenders to justice on every occasion – with impartiality and integrity – to ensure we are doing everything in our power to safeguard children.

“I would ask anyone with any concerns relating to the wellbeing and safeguarding of children to contact us immediately. You can call us on 101, 999, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via our website.”

