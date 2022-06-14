After pleading guilty to drug-related charges, two men were sentenced.

Rhys Shekleton, 30, of Tapster Street in Barnet, London, and Glyn Shekleton, 24, of Jewel Road in Walthamstow, London, were sentenced on Friday, 10 June, at Ipswich Crown Court.

The pair were apprehended on January 29 after a warrant was executed at a property in Cranley Green, Eye, where drugs, cash, and mobile phones were discovered.

They were later charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, as well as involvement in the distribution of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine between 2016 and 2021.

Glyn Shekleton was also charged with cocaine and cannabis possession, as well as obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duties.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.

Rhys Shekleton was sentenced to 43 months in prison, while Glyn Shekleton was sentenced to 38 months.

Following the sentencing, East Scorpion team PC Steve Brown stated, “It is very pleasing to see that two people who have been involved in bringing such misery to our streets will now be locked up for a significant time.”

“It is no secret that drugs cause significant harm to Suffolk’s most vulnerable residents.”

“The Suffolk Constabulary remains committed to bringing those involved in drug supply to justice.”

Illegal drug supply and dealing will not be tolerated, and residents can be assured that any information passed to police will be acted upon.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should call police at 101, or call the charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.