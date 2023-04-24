Monday, April 24, 2023
Richard Branson has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju Suppiah

by uknip247

Richard Branson, a British tycoon and member of the Global Commission on
Drug Policy, has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju
Suppiah, who is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday for his involvement in
a drug trafficking case.

Branson claims that Tangaraju is innocent and that the case against him was
largely circumstantial.

Tangaraju’s family has also pleaded for clemency and a retrial. Singapore
has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists that the
death penalty is an effective deterrent against trafficking.

However, Branson and human rights groups argue that capital punishment is
not an effective solution to curb the international drug trade, which is
worth hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

If Tangaraju’s execution is carried out, it will be Singapore’s first in
six months and the 12th since last year.

