Richard Branson has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju Suppiah

Richard Branson, a British tycoon and member of the Global Commission on

Drug Policy, has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju

Suppiah, who is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday for his involvement in

a drug trafficking case.

Branson claims that Tangaraju is innocent and that the case against him was

largely circumstantial.

Tangaraju’s family has also pleaded for clemency and a retrial. Singapore

has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists that the

death penalty is an effective deterrent against trafficking.

However, Branson and human rights groups argue that capital punishment is

not an effective solution to curb the international drug trade, which is

worth hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

If Tangaraju’s execution is carried out, it will be Singapore’s first in

six months and the 12th since last year.