Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has resigned from his position after an independent investigation found that he had breached the governance code for public appointments

The report, carried out by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC, focused on Mr Sharp’s role in facilitating a loan guarantee for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson just weeks before his appointment as the head of the broadcaster in 2021.

Mr Sharp, a former Conservative Party donor, denied facilitating the £800,000 loan for Mr Johnson, but the investigation found that he had indeed played a role in the arrangement. In his resignation statement, Mr Sharp stated that he felt the matter had become a “distraction” from the corporation’s “good work”. He added that he would stay on until a replacement is found.

The investigation into Mr Sharp’s appointment began in January, when it was reported that he had helped facilitate the loan guarantee. This led to an investigation by the commissioner for public appointments, William Shawcross, who later recused himself from the process due to “contact” between himself and the BBC chairman. Barrister Adam Heppinstall KC took over the probe and published his findings this morning.

The investigation found that Mr Sharp had told Mr Johnson that he wanted to apply for the BBC chairman role in November 2020, before he had applied or any interviews had taken place. He also informed the PM that he was going to meet with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to try and introduce him to someone who had made a “suggestion” that “he might assist the former prime minister with his personal finances”. The meeting with Mr Case took place in December 2020, but the report did not consider or make findings about Mr Johnson’s finances.

Mr Sharp’s resignation has prompted questions about the appointment process for public officials and the need for greater transparency and accountability. It remains to be seen who will replace Mr Sharp and what impact his resignation will have on the future of the BBC. However, the investigation’s findings suggest that there may be more scrutiny of public appointments in the future in order to ensure that they are made in a fair and open manner.

