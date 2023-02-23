A Man has died after falling from height on Richmond Bridge

At 7.18 p.m. on February 23, police were called to Bridge Street in Richmond after a man was reported to have fallen from a great height from Richmond Bridge.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the man, who was thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to confirm his identity and notify his next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexpected, though preliminary investigations indicate it is not suspicious.

The Richmond Bridge is closed in both directions, so alternate routes should be taken.