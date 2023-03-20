Ringing in the changes scam Salisbury

Police are hoping to identify this man in connection with a robbery in Salisbury following an attempted scam.

On March 10, at around 3pm, an unknown male suspect has attempted a ‘ringing in the changes’ scam at the till of a store in Silver Street, Salisbury.

The member of staff detected the scam, which involves a ‘customer’ asking to exchange a quantity of money, usually a large sum, for smaller change.

They then use well-rehearsed scripts and sleight of hand to confuse the cashier, resulting in them handing over more money than the original amount tendered.

After failing with the scam, the suspect has then grabbed the staff member’s wrist and tried to get money out from inside the till.

The suspect has been able to successfully make off with £20.

Officers are appealing to the public for help in identifying the man pictured.

If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230026748.