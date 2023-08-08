Weather

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

Connected devices like baby monitors and smart speakers, once hailed for their convenience, are increasingly becoming tools for surveilling, harassing, and controlling victims of domestic abuse, warn Members of Parliament (MPs). As the phenomenon of “tech abuse” continues to grow, the UK government is being pressed to take stronger measures to counteract its impact and safeguard victims.

With an average of nine connected devices in every UK household and projections estimating 24 billion interconnected devices globally by 2050, the issue of tech abuse has taken center stage. A report from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee reveals that a significant majority of domestic abuse cases now involve some form of cyber element. Perpetrators exploit spyware to monitor victims’ movements, record audio, and capture images, magnifying the horrors of domestic abuse.

Refuge, a prominent provider of gender-based violence services in the UK, reported that in 2020, 59% of the women and children they supported experienced technology-related abuse. Dr. Leonie Tanczer, lecturer in international security and emerging technologies at University College London, shared during the committee hearings that some organisations have seen figures as high as 75% to 100%.

Dr. Tanczer’s warning underscores the pervasive nature of the issue. She highlighted that some women entering domestic violence shelters unknowingly remain connected through accounts on streaming platforms. This inadvertent connection can expose their whereabouts and safety to abusers. As technology infiltrates even the sanctuaries meant to protect victims, new vulnerabilities arise that require comprehensive solutions.

Addressing the challenge of tech abuse isn’t simple, and there’s no single solution. The committee acknowledged that while no “silver bullet” exists, concerted efforts are needed. Among the recommendations, the committee called on the government to enhance the criminal justice response to tech abuse, heighten public awareness, and foster collaboration within the industry.

Lifestyle

