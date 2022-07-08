The Yorkshire MP, who resigned as chancellor this week, said in a tweet: “I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.”

Mr Sunak’s resignation, which came just moments after Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary, prompted the current Prime Minister to announce his resignation.

In announcing his intention to run for Prime Minister, the former chancellor said, “Let us restore trust, rebuild the economy, and reunite the country.”

He revealed his intentions in a three-minute video about his family’s history.

“I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to provide a better future for their children,” he said.

Our country is facing enormous challenges, the most serious in a generation. And the decisions we make today will determine whether the next generation of British people has a better future.”

“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness, and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that may make us feel better in the moment but leave our children worse off tomorrow?” he continued.

Someone must seize this opportunity and make sound decisions. That is why I am running to be the next Conservative Party leader and your Prime Minister.”

He already has the backing of senior Conservative Mark Harper, who is well-known among Conservative backbenchers.

He stated that his colleague “represents a return to traditional Conservative values and has an exciting vision for our country’s future.”