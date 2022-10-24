The news came as Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the contest to lead the Conservative Party.

In a statement she said:

“Our Party is our membership. Whether we are elected representatives, activists, fundraisers or supporters. We all

have a stake in who our leader is. These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed

timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken

this decision in good faith for the good of the country.