The news came as Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the contest to lead the Conservative Party.
In a statement she said:
“Our Party is our membership. Whether we are elected representatives, activists, fundraisers or supporters. We all
have a stake in who our leader is. These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed
timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken
this decision in good faith for the good of the country.
“Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process.
As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support. 1 am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing.
“We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done.”
Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, secured the keys to No 10 just seven weeks after he lost out to Ms Truss in a previous Tory leadership race.
He swiftly hit the threshold of 100 nominations from Conservative colleagues ahead of a deadline of 2pm on Monday, before commanding the public support of about half the parliamentary party.
