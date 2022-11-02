Rishi Sunak has stated he will attend the COP27 climate summit next week, reversing his prior statement that “urgent home concerns” were his primary focus

Following days of increasing pressure on the prime minister – and after

Boris Johnson confirmed his attendance – Mr Sunak reversed his decision on

Wednesday morning.

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” the

prime minister tweeted.

“That is why I will be attending the @COP27P next week: to deliver on

Glasgow’s legacy of building a safe and sustainable future.”

His earlier claim that he was too busy working on home issues during his

first weeks in office to attend the United Nations conference in Egypt next

week caused a reaction among Conservatives.

Adding to Mr Sunak’s pressure, former Prime Minister Johnson said on

Tuesday night that he would be attending the event, telling Sky News that

he was “invited by the Egyptians therefore I’m quite glad to go.”

Caroline Lucas, a Green MP, tweeted that she was “pleased to witness

Sunak’s furious U-turn on #COP27,” but that it was a “embarrassing misstep

on the world stage.”

“Let this be a lesson to him: climate leadership is important.” Now he must

swiftly enhance the UK’s ambition on emission reduction objectives and pay

what we owe to global climate money,” she added.