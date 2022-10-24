Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, took over No. 10 just seven weeks after losing a previous Tory leadership election to Ms Truss.

In his first speech as Conservative leader, he said that becoming the UK’s next prime minister is the “greatest privilege of my life.”

He also praised his predecessor, Ms Truss, for her “dedicated public service,” while acknowledging the country’s economic challenges in the face of soaring inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

“I am humbled and honoured to have my parliamentary colleagues’ support and to be elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party,” Mr Sunak said. “It is the greatest honour of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country to which I owe so much.” The United Kingdom is a wonderful country, but there is no doubt that we are facing a significant economic challenge. “We now require stability and unity, and I will make it my top priority to unite our party and our country.”

Mr Sunak received 100 nominations from Conservative colleagues before the deadline of 2 p.m. on Monday, before commanding the public support of roughly half of the parliamentary party.

Ms Mordaunt struggled to gain enough support from her colleagues and eventually conceded two minutes before the deadline.

She tweeted that Mr Sunak had her “unconditional support.” “This is a historic decision that demonstrates, once again, the diversity and talent of our party,” she wrote.

Mr Sunak’s victory on Diwali will make him the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian descent, and the youngest in more than 200 years, at the age of 42.

He will be formally appointed to the role in a power transfer overseen by King Charles in the coming days, as Ms Truss and Mr Sunak discuss the timing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the leaders who congratulated Mr Sunak on social media. “As you take over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I look forward to working closely with you on global issues and putting Roadmap 2030 into action,” he tweeted. “We extend our warmest Diwali greetings to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

