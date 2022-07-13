On Wednesday, July 27, railway workers will go on strike once more over job security, pay, and working conditions.

The 24-hour strike comes after Network Rail made a 4-percentage-point offer in the first year, followed by a possible 4-percentage-point offer in the second year, contingent on RMT members accepting all attacks on their terms and conditions.

RMT has yet to receive a pay offer or job-loss guarantees from train operating companies (TOCs).

Members of Network Rail will go on strike for 24 hours beginning at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. And members of the TOCs will act from 00.01 to 23:59 on July 27.

In the coming days, we will also consult with other unions that have delivered mandates for strike action.

“The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members, and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

“We’ve made progress on mandatory redundancies.” But Network Rail is still trying to make our members poorer, despite the fact that we have won more than double what they are offering with other rail operators in some cases.

“The train operating companies remain obstinate, refusing to make any new offer that addresses job security and pay.”

“Strike action is the only option we have to make both the rail industry and the government understand that this dispute will last as long as it takes, until a negotiated settlement is reached.”

“The public who will be inconvenienced by our strike action must understand that the rail network will be shut down for 24 hours due to the government’s shackling of Network Rail and the TOCs.”

“We remain open to further discussions.”