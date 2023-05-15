Rmt Raises Safety Concerns Over Proposed Charter Of Pentalina Catamaran On Calmac Routes

The RMT union has expressed significant safety concerns over the potential chartering of the Pentalina catamaran on CalMac routes. In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch highlighted worries about crew and passenger safety, as well as the financial implications of utilizing an unsuitable vessel. The union has called for urgent updates on the structural integrity of the Pentalina and information regarding any reported alterations that may impact its suitability for commercial operations.

According to the RMT General Secretary, Mick Lynch, former crew members have provided information indicating that the MV Pentalina, a catamaran, underwent substantial alterations to its aluminium superstructure. These modifications have led to concerns that the vessel may no longer be suitable for deployment on CalMac routes and could potentially compromise maritime safety. The RMT has further raised the possibility that the alterations may render the vessel unsafe for commercial operations.

Members of the RMT working on CalMac Ferries are deeply concerned about the potential impact on maritime safety and their employment conditions should the Pentalina be introduced on CHFS routes. The union is seeking urgent updates from MCA surveyors regarding the structural integrity of the MV Pentalina, including the date of the last survey conducted, the results obtained, and any reported alterations made to the vessel since 2015.

The RMT’s letter reflects the union’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of crew members and passengers on CalMac routes. The potential introduction of the Pentalina has raised significant concerns about the vessel’s suitability and the potential risks associated with its deployment. The RMT is urging the MCA to thoroughly assess the structural integrity of the Pentalina and provide transparent information regarding any reported alterations that may impact its operational safety.

As discussions continue regarding the potential chartering of the Pentalina, it is crucial that maritime safety and the interests of the workers are prioritized. The RMT expects timely responses from the MCA to address their concerns and ensure that the highest standards of safety and operational suitability are upheld for CalMac routes.

Both the RMT and the MCA have a shared responsibility to protect the welfare of crew members, passengers, and the wider maritime community. It is essential that a thorough evaluation of the vessel’s condition is conducted, taking into account any alterations that may affect its suitability for commercial operations. The outcome of these assessments will play a crucial role in determining the future course of action concerning the potential chartering of the Pentalina on CalMac routes.