Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING RNLI lifeboat carries out a Medivac from Cruise ship ‘Aurora after a passenger had a stroke

RNLI lifeboat carries out a Medivac from Cruise ship ‘Aurora after a passenger had a stroke

by uknip247

The RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched this evening (April 9th at 19.26) at the request of the UK (Solent) Coastguard to carry out a Medivac of a crew member from the P&O Cruise ship ‘Aurora’ located in the Nab Anchorage who was believed to have suffered a Stroke.
The sea was calm, with southeasterly winds and half-metre swells. The crew arrived at the Aurora quickly at 19.45, but there was a brief delay while she rigged her side pontoon to assist in the transfer to our boat.
At 8.18pm, two members of the Lifeboat crew transferred to Aurora to assist the casualty (who was able to walk) to our boat.
The Alfred Albert Williams then proceeded to Portsmouth Camber, where it met up with an ambulance. She arrived at 8:45 p.m., handed over the casualty to the paramedics, and promptly returned to Bembridge, where the crew was safely rehoused by 9.30 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Since the disgraced Metropolitan police officer was jailed in February, Hertfordshire police have received more than ten calls from people alleging further offences by...

A teenager is lucky to be alive after becoming entangled up to his neck in sand at a Lincolnshire coastal holiday spot

After falling six floors from her hotel balcony in Benidorm, Spain, a holidaymaker is in critical condition in a hospital

A 25-year-old man found seriously injured in the early hours of this morning died as a result of a single gunshot wound, a forensic...

Man stabbed outside church after Easter Sunday service

Police called to an aggravated burglary in Woolwich

Police have praised the individual who alerted them as 14-year-old boy is arrested for gun possession

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following an “altercation” in a seaside car park

Rural and wildlife crime officers in Staffordshire are calling on the public to keep a lookout for suspicious activity around wild birds’ nests as...

Tesco is recalling their Free From Bran Flakes

At least four people have died in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc region of the French Alps

Three people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More