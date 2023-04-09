RNLI lifeboat carries out a Medivac from Cruise ship ‘Aurora after a passenger had a stroke

The RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched this evening (April 9th at 19.26) at the request of the UK (Solent) Coastguard to carry out a Medivac of a crew member from the P&O Cruise ship ‘Aurora’ located in the Nab Anchorage who was believed to have suffered a Stroke.

The sea was calm, with southeasterly winds and half-metre swells. The crew arrived at the Aurora quickly at 19.45, but there was a brief delay while she rigged her side pontoon to assist in the transfer to our boat.

At 8.18pm, two members of the Lifeboat crew transferred to Aurora to assist the casualty (who was able to walk) to our boat.

The Alfred Albert Williams then proceeded to Portsmouth Camber, where it met up with an ambulance. She arrived at 8:45 p.m., handed over the casualty to the paramedics, and promptly returned to Bembridge, where the crew was safely rehoused by 9.30 p.m.