The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on Sunday (5 June), when members of the public saw a dog struggling and called HM Coastguard, fearing the owner would jump into the water to save her four-legged friend.

RNLI lifeguards Owain and Peter used the four-wheel drive (4WD) patrol truck and drove to Rye Harbour, where the dog had been spotted, to investigate, with advice from lifeguard supervisor Leon Driver. The lifeguards quickly warned the owner not to enter the water and inquired about the dog’s name.

When they arrived, they noticed that the harbour was slanted on the eastern side, so they encouraged and directed the pet to swim across and back to the shore where they were. Coco was visibly cold and shivering when he arrived at safety, so one of the lifeguards wrapped him in his fleece to keep him warm. Finally, the lifeguard team returned to the Camber West lifeguard station and reunited the concerned owner with her beloved pet in the Western car park.

Coco the dog with RNLI lifeguard Owain, waiting to be reunited with his owner Peter ‘I am really happy that we were able to rescue and keep a very tired dog warm while also ensuring the owner’s safety,’ said Owain. However, I would like to remind the public that if their pet falls into the water or becomes stuck in the mud, they should not go after it because they are putting themselves in danger. Instead, please relocate to a safe location. If the dog is unable to get out of the water on its own, please dial 999 or 112 and request the Coastguard.’

After the rescue, RNLI lifeguard Owain kept dog Coco warm with a fleece.

Coco’s owner has left a heartfelt thank you card and brownies for the lifeguards at Camber Sands beach. She also intends to raise funds for the RNLI and the HM Coastguard in recognition of their assistance during the incident.

Please visit https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/coastal-walking/dog-walking for more information on how to keep your beloved pets safe on the coast.