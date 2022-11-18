Police were called at 5.35pm on Friday, 18 November following concerns for the welfare of a female on a bridge on the A2 Bexleyheath,

Road closures are currently in place between the Black Prince Interchange and the Danson Interchange as police remain in the area to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.

Diversions are currently in place while emergency service respond:

All vehicles heading London bound are being diverted off at the Black Prince Interchange towards Bexley Village/Bourne Road.

-All vehicles heading Kent bound are being diverted off at the Danson Interchange.