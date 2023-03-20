Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Road closures are currently in place following a serious collision

The incident happened in Bramcote Lane, Wollaton, at around 3.50pm today (20 March).

Bramcote Lane is currently closed from the Wollaton Vale roundabout to Parkside, while emergency services manage the situation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the road, which is expected to be closed for some time.

Traffic to the Wollaton Vale roundabout is currently being diverted up Alreston Drive, Wollaton.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 438 of 20 March 2023.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services will remain at the scene for some time while we continue our investigations.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience as we continue to respond to this ongoing incident.”

