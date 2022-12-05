Monday, December 5, 2022
Road Closures Are Still In Place To Assist With Recovery
Road closures are still in place to assist with recovery

The truck driver was taken to the hospital.

Just before 12.50 p.m. today, an incident occurred on New Ferry Approach (December 5).

Officers arrived and discovered the driver was injured.

The lorry’s driver, a man, was taken to the hospital.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Following the incident, road closures were implemented.

Police were called at 12:48hrs on Monday, 5 December to reports of an overturned lorry on New Ferry Approach in Woolwich,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called.” The driver was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Road closures have been implemented.”

