Road closures in place as part of response to ongoing incident

People are being advised to avoid Mansfield Road, Carrington, while police respond to an ongoing incident.

Emergency services are currently in attendance and a police cordon has been set up on the road.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

As part of this, Mansfield Road has been closed from the Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road.

Road closures are also in place on Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road, while New Street has also been blocked.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently at the scene investigating this ongoing incident, which we don’t believe is any threat to the wider public.”