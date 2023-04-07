Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Road closures in place as part of response to ongoing incident

Road closures in place as part of response to ongoing incident

by uknip247

People are being advised to avoid Mansfield Road, Carrington, while police respond to an ongoing incident.

Emergency services are currently in attendance and a police cordon has been set up on the road.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

As part of this, Mansfield Road has been closed from the Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road.

Road closures are also in place on Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road, while New Street has also been blocked.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently at the scene investigating this ongoing incident, which we don’t believe is any threat to the wider public.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Filming has started on the hit BBC drama Shetland with further castings announced

The situation between China and Taiwan remains tense, as China has deployed warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day and imposed sanctions...

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing two women in their 20s and leaving another...

A serving BTP officer has been convicted of voyeurism, following an investigation by Warwickshire Police

M2 collision causes long delays after multiple vehicle crash

With the Easter holidays well underway, several restaurants in the UK are offering free meals for children or meals for just £1 during half-term

The recent attack advert posted by the Labour Party has caused controversy in political circles

Man rushed to hospital after attack outside Mcdonalds in Tower Hamlets

CCTV images released after two stabbed in Ramsgate

14 year old Tiffany died in a fatal fire in Beckton as 16 year old boy remains in custody arrested on suspicion of her...

A man who stabbed a teenager in an unprovoked attack has been jailed

Man who assaulted two police officers sentenced to 8.5 years behind bars

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More