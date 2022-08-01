Following a serious road traffic collision in Edinburgh, road policing officers are appealing for information.

Officers received a report of a 35-year-old man being struck by a black Mercedes-Benz A Class car in Colinton Road around 11.35 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The male pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance after emergency services arrived.

His condition is described as critical by medical personnel.

The car’s 20-year-old driver was unharmed.

A section of the road was closed for approximately six hours to allow crash investigators to conduct their investigations.

“We believe the area would have been busy at the time,” Sergeant Iain McIntyre said. “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”

We are especially interested in speaking with the driver of a black cab who was either dropping off or picking up passengers in Colinton Road at the time of the incident. “We would also like to speak with those passengers as they may have information that could be vital to our investigations.” “I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it may contain images that could prove significant in our investigations.”

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference 4406 of Saturday, July 30, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.