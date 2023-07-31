Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

by uknip247
Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

 A terrifying road rage incident on Sunday night resulted in two people sustaining gunshot wounds on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago police. The incident occurred at approximately 20.08 in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near East 18th Drive.

Authorities reported that the shooting transpired when two individuals were travelling northbound on the scenic Lake Shore Drive in their vehicle. As the situation unfolded, a Nissan Sedan abruptly cut them off, prompting the driver of the targeted vehicle to express frustration by beeping the horn.

In a shocking turn of events, the Nissan Sedan then pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle. Someone from inside the Nissan opened fire, releasing multiple shots that struck both victims inside the targeted vehicle, as per the statements given by the police.

The aftermath of the incident left a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where medical staff are providing urgent care to stabilise her condition. Meanwhile, the second victim, a 26-year-old man, fortunately, sustained only a graze wound to the back. Despite the injury, he refused medical attention at the scene.

The gravity of the situation prompted a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services. Chicago police officers and medical personnel were on the scene promptly to secure the area and provide necessary assistance to the injured victims.

As of late Sunday night, no suspects have been taken into custody. Area Three detectives are actively investigating the incident to identify and apprehend those responsible for this shocking act of violence. Authorities are also gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The Art of Hospitality: An Exploration of Hotels in Tel Aviv

Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Witnesses are being sought as part of an investigation into a disturbance in a Whitstable car park

Investigation Launched After Man Found Collapsed in Rotherham Town Centre Dies

Six Killed in Violent Clashes at Ain al-Helweh Palestinian Refugee Camp in South Lebanon

Mysterious Object Washed Up on Australian Beach Identified as Debris from Indian Rocket

Lancaster Police Release CCTV Image in Damian Jackson’s Death Investigation

A jailed fraudster who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer must pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in...

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Polish National Mati Tabaka, Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Ashford

Neighbourhood police investigating a series of break-ins at a care centre and businesses have charged a suspect with five burglaries

South West Water Water Treatment Works in Exeter Hosts Life-Saving Joint Training Session with Fire and Rescue Teams

The tense moment armed police swoop on a dangerous criminal suspected of firearms-related offences is captured in dramatic footage to be shown on national...

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.