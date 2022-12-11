Road users in the East and South East regions of England are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys this evening due to forecast heavy snow overnight

Drivers are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys this evening due to forecast heavy snow overnight tonight from 6pm Sunday 11th December until 9am Monday 12th December.

An area of rain, sleet and snow will move inland across southeast England through the remainder of Sunday and become slow-moving overnight before easing through Monday morning. This has the potential to give accumulations of 2-5 cm, perhaps up to 10 cm in places. The area most likely to see both accumulating snow and the higher amounts is across the eastern half of the warning area including East Sussex, Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire. In addition, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, mainly nearer to coasts where rain or sleet is more likely.

What to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

The public is advised to take extra care, further information and advice can be found here: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings/

Further information about how to prepare for journeys in severe weather in Winter can also be found here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/travelling-in-severe-weather/travelling-in-winter/