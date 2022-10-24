The child was seriously injured in Doncaster collision yesterday.

It is reported that at around 12.50 BST, the three year old boy was struck by a white Seat Mii on Church Road in Stainforth.

The boy was taken to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries, where he remains there in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or from those who may have been driving past and have dash cam footage which may be able to assist ongoing enquiries.

If you have any information, please contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, online portal or by calling 101 – quoting incident number 520 of 22 October. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

CCTV or dash cam footage which you believe may assist can be emailed to South Yorkshire Police via enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

