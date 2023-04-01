Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Roads policing officers detected a total of 78 driving-related offences

Roads policing officers detected a total of 78 driving-related offences

by uknip247
Lated Offences Whilst In Chippenham For Project Zero Patrols On Wednesday. (29/3)

Project Zero is a roads policing operation held every week at a different location in the county. It sees officers targeting drivers committing any of the fatal five offences in a bid to reduce the number of casualties on our roads.

While the work taking place is very much everyday work for our RPU officers, the project sees the department intensify resources to target those who are driving at excess speed, drink/drug driving, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt or driving in a careless or dangerous manner.

This week, some of the offences included a driver reported after the van he was driving, which was towing a trailer, was stopped and found to have numerous defects, including a perished tyre and damaged cables. Another driver was stopped for having a missing registration plate, multiple drivers reported for failing to wear a seatbelt and others for not having insurance.

Officers also attended a collision on Rowden Hill after a car flipped on to its side at a mini roundabout not long before midday. 

Project Zero will be at a new location next Wednesday.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

An abusive partner who strangled and threatened to kill a woman in Maidstone has been jailed

Man charged after 17-year-old boy is stabbed

Bring photo ID to vote in the Local Elections on 4 May

Wettest March in over 40 years for England

UK Government Minister for Scotland visits Spain to boost economic and cultural links

Maidenhead man prosecuted for fraud at Reading Crown Court

The campaign to target unsafe vehicles and drivers who endanger other road users is continuing in Medway 

Government funding to enable up to 19 return flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted every week for another year

New board will strengthen age assessments of small boat arrivals

GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme

A man has been jailed for attacking a woman in St Lawrence on the Isle of Wight

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More