Roads policing officers detected a total of 78 driving-related offences

Project Zero is a roads policing operation held every week at a different location in the county. It sees officers targeting drivers committing any of the fatal five offences in a bid to reduce the number of casualties on our roads.

While the work taking place is very much everyday work for our RPU officers, the project sees the department intensify resources to target those who are driving at excess speed, drink/drug driving, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt or driving in a careless or dangerous manner.

This week, some of the offences included a driver reported after the van he was driving, which was towing a trailer, was stopped and found to have numerous defects, including a perished tyre and damaged cables. Another driver was stopped for having a missing registration plate, multiple drivers reported for failing to wear a seatbelt and others for not having insurance.

Officers also attended a collision on Rowden Hill after a car flipped on to its side at a mini roundabout not long before midday.

Project Zero will be at a new location next Wednesday.