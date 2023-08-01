Weather where you are

Robber swiftly arrested in Maidstone

The campaign to protect Maidstone businesses from crime and keep shoppers safe has continued with the arrest of two suspected shoplifters

Patrols engaged in Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have swiftly arrested a robbery suspect in Maidstone. At around midnight on Thursday 27 July 2023, a man was walking through a park near Knightrider Street when he was approached by a man he knew. It is reported the victim was threatened and then had his mobile phone stolen.

Around two hours later, a second victim was waiting at an ATM in Lower Stone Street when a man approached him and a quantity of cash was allegedly stolen as it was dispensed. Both incidents were reported to the police and a suspect was promptly arrested at an address in Knightrider Street. As the man was being taken to the police station, three officers were reportedly assaulted.

Conal O’Hara, of Lower Road, Maidstone was later charged with two robberies and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The 30-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 July where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 August.

