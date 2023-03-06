Officers investigating a robbery at the Lakeside shopping centre are appealing for information to identify the victims after four boys were arrested.

The incident, which took place in the old car park near Hollywood Bowl at around 5.20pm yesterday (Saturday 4 March), was seen on CCTV.

When officers were alerted, they attended the scene and shortly after arrested a 16 year-old from Laindon and three 17 year-olds from Basildon on suspicion of robbery and they are all currently in custody.

However, the victims had left the scene and we are now appealing for information to help identify them

If you have any information or footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/39312/23.