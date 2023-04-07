Police are investigating an allegation of a robbery at around 9pm on Thursday, 6 April, in Fordwych Road, NW2.

A male was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries has been deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing.

Robbery Investigation Launched After Man Is Stabbed In The Leg

One male and one female have been arrested in relation to this investigation and remain in custody at a north London police station while enquiries are ongoing. A crime scene remains in place while officers examine the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7168/06APR23 or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.