Robert Muttock is wanted in connection to a recall to prison.

He has links to Thanet, the wider East Kent area, London and Bedfordshire.

Anyone with information which can help officers locate him is asked to

contact Kent Police on 101 quoting Most Wanted and reference 46/191643/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using

the online form on their website http://crimestoppers-uk.org.