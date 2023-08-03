Roland Emmerich’s Epic Gladiator Series “Those About To Die” Finds European Home on Prime Video

Exciting news for history and drama enthusiasts as Roland Emmerich’s much-anticipated gladiator series, “Those About To Die,” has found its streaming home in Europe. The action-packed historical drama has been picked up by Prime Video and is set to launch next year in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Andorra, Monaco, Luxembourg, and Belgium.

Set in the captivating backdrop of ancient Rome in 79 AD, “Those About To Die” promises to transport viewers to the enthralling and treacherous world of gladiatorial sports. The series will delve into the intricate and corrupt spheres where sports, politics, and business intersects and collide, introducing a diverse ensemble of characters across the various layers of Roman society.

The star-studded cast is led by the legendary Anthony Hopkins, alongside Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, ensuring a powerful and captivating performance.

Drawing inspiration from Daniel Mannix’s acclaimed non-fiction book of the same name from the 1950s, the series is brought to life by AGC Television, with co-financing from High-End Productions. Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Film, the esteemed European film company, have secured European distribution rights and will co-finance the show with Peacock.

For those beyond European shores, AGC International, the content licensing, and distribution arm of AGC Studios, will handle worldwide distribution rights outside of Europe, making sure the enthralling drama reaches audiences around the globe.

Roland Emmerich, renowned for his blockbuster hits such as “Independence Day,” “White House Down,” and “2012,” will also serve as an executive producer through his company Centropolis Entertainment. The script is skilfully penned by Robert Rodat, known for his work on “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Patriot,” who will also executively produce the series.

With an impressive team behind the scenes and a gripping historical narrative, “Those About To Die” is set to become a streaming sensation, immersing audiences in the grandeur and intrigue of ancient Rome’s gladiatorial world. Prepare to be enthralled as the series brings history to life on the small screen like never before.