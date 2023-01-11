Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Ross Kemp is returning to BBC One to host a new series of the hit quiz show Bridge of Lies, this time on Saturday nights

When it first aired in March 2022, the series became the BBC’s best-performing new daytime quiz show of the previous 12 months, and this celebrity special will air from 6.05pm on Saturday 14 January, with teams of celebrity contestants competing for the first time.
Kemp, best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and for presenting a number of critically acclaimed documentaries, will preside over the celebrities as they attempt to win money for charity by crossing the bridge, taking care to step on the truths and avoid the lies, or risk falling off and out of the game.
Each star-studded team’s contestants have something in common. In the first episode, the team is entirely made up of soap actors, with EastEnders’ (John Partridge), Coronation Street’s (Faye Brookes), Emmerdale’s (Natalie Anderson), and Hollyoaks’ (Richard Blackwood) stars putting aside their usual rivalry to take on the bridge together.
In a far cry from their Noughties girlband chart battles, episode two sees Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt join forces with Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, as well as Claire Richardss(Steps) and Kéllé Bryan (Eternal), in a “pop icons only” special, while later episodes will feature teams of comedians, radio broadcasters, Strictly stars, sporting legends, TV presenters, and some of the most memorable queens to grace the Drag Race UK stage
Along with eight episodes of Celebrity Bridge of Lies, series two of Bridge of Lies will return to BBC One Daytime on Monday, January 23rd, with members of the public taking on the bridge in the hope of winning money.

