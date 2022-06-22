Two unknown men claiming to be plumbers knocked on the door of a property on Hartley Close in the Kilnhurst area of Rotherham on Thursday 16 June at around 3.30pm.

It is believed they informed the children present that they needed to enter the property immediately to repair some pipe work.

Once inside, the two men ransacked the house and threatened the children, slapping one of them across the face before fleeing the scene. They are thought to have gone in the direction of Newsome Street/Highthorne Road.

Both men were described as white, in their early twenties, and wearing surgical masks. The first man was wearing a black and white checked shirt, while the second was wearing a red T-shirt.

Officers are now asking anyone with information, dash cam footage, or CCTV from the area to come forward. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 631 from June 16. Please send any footage to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.

Call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.