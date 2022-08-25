ADVERTISEMENT

However, asymptomatic testing will continue for people admitted to hospices, care homes, and immunocompromised patients admitted to hospitals, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In addition, testing for people who have symptoms will continue in some NHS, social care, and prison settings.

These will include NHS staff who are experiencing symptoms, patients who require a diagnosis in order to receive COVID-19 treatments, care home and hospice staff, social care staff, hospice and care home residents, prison staff and detainees, and staff and service users of certain domestic abuse refuges and homelessness services.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, COVID-related deaths have decreased to zero in the last seven days.

“Thanks to the success of our world-leading vaccination roll-out, we are able to continue living with COVID and, from 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settings,” Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said on Wednesday.

This reflects the fact that case rates have decreased and the risk of transmission has decreased, though we will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with sectors to resume testing if necessary.”

“COVID case rates and hospitalizations are on the decline, demonstrating the positive impact of the vaccines, which remain our best form of defence,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency.

“Our surveillance data show that prevalence is low and decreasing, and we will continue to closely monitor this data.” “If you are invited to receive a booster jab in the autumn, or if you have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please do take up the offer to protect yourself and those around you.”