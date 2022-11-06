Rugby player and former Celebrity X Factor contestant Levi Davis is missing after last being seen in a pub in Spain

His former team Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on 29 October.

The 24-year-old featured on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star.

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Bath shared an appeal saying Davis was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

It described him as 5ft 9in (176cm) tall and said anyone with information can email findlevidavis@gmail.com

Former England player Tom Varndell also urged anyone who had recently seen Davis to make contact.