Rural and wildlife crime officers in Staffordshire are calling on the public to keep a lookout for suspicious activity around wild birds’ nests as part of an annual operation to tackle egg thieves

This spring, police are asking members of the public to let them know if they see any behaviour that suggests that nests of wild birds are being interfered with, birds are being harmed or eggs are being taken.

The practice has been banned for many decades, as Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, all wild birds, their nests and eggs are protected species, but it still goes on, with offenders specifically targeting rare breeding birds.

Operation Easter, co-ordinated by the National Wildlife Crime Unit, is aimed at tackling the problem by sharing intelligence across the UK and supporting enforcement action.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, from the Rural and Wildlife Crime Unit said: “We have a great and varied number of birds in the county and we have identified a number of hotspot areas where crimes may be committed.

“Officers are working with local partners, such as wildlife groups and nest watch schemes, to ensure that these areas are given the attention they need in order to protect the future of our wild birds.

“We are asking members of the public to let us know if they see people interfering with nests or taking eggs. Where possible, record what you see – as it may be useful evidence, but please do not put yourself in any danger doing so.”

If you have any information on egg thieves, or those who disturb rare nesting birds without a licence, you should contact the force by reporting online at: Report | Staffordshire Police or calling 101 – ask to speak to a rural and wildlife crime officer if possible.

Information can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.