Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Ppeal: Rural Crime Officers Seek Information After Heron Found Dead
Home BREAKING Rural crime officers seek information after heron found dead

Rural crime officers seek information after heron found dead

by @uknip247

APolice are appealing for witnesses in relation to a dead heron found amongst undergrowth in the Greystones area of Sheffield.

The bird is a regular for bird watchers in the area and had been photographed around lunchtime on Thursday 29 December, fishing in the pool just up from Shepherd Wheel, between Bluebell Wood and Whiteley Woods. Later that evening, it was sadly found dead.

Were you the area yesterday (29 December) between lunchtime and 7pm? The Porter Brook and Whiteley Woods trail has been very busy during the holiday period so somebody may have seen something out of the ordinary.

Herons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Specialist wildlife crime officers attended and seized the bird and X-rays were carried out immediately by a local vets. These have not given a clear cause of death at this time but the bird showed considerable puncture wounds to its head, consistent with being attacked by an animal, however this is possibly post mortem trauma. With the help of partner agencies our enquires are ongoing.

Any information would be appreciated. Please email [email protected]police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 29 December.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after...

Critical Incident declared across health services in Sussex

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

A suspect was arrested after police responded to a fire at a...

Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a distressed...

Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog...

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in...

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards have...

The nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing...

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder...

Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"