Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

by uknip247

, Oliver Dowden, a Cabinet Office minister will warn in a speech. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will also issue an official threat alert to critical businesses such as water and energy supplies, recommending that they “act now” to protect themselves against the emerging cyber threat.

The hacking groups, which are often sympathetic to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, are believed to be ideologically-motivated and “less predictable” because they are not subject to formal state control. Some of these groups have expressed a desire to create a disruptive and destructive impact against western critical national infrastructure including in the UK. Mr Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will describe the hackers as “Wagner-like,” likening them to the Russian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.

As a response to the threat, Mr Dowden will announce new measures to support businesses “on the front line of our cyber defences.” These will include the setting of cyber resilience targets for critical sectors to be met within two years and private sector businesses working on critical infrastructure will be brought into the scope of resilience regulations.

The CEO of the NCSC, Lindy Cameron, warned it is important the UK’s critical national infrastructure is protected from hackers and people must be made ready for the threats they may face in the future. She noted that while they have seen indications of attempts to target the UK, the activity remains at a low level.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

A sick and perverted has been embarrassingly given a suspended sentence for possessing more than 62,000 indecent images and videos of children

Have you seen Theo, aged 16?

Officers investigating an assault on a man in Whitstable are appealing for members of the public who assisted him to come forward

App developers on Google Play store offered payment choices following CMA probe

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Macey Taylor from Horsham

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Ethan from Camberley

The family of a woman who was sadly found dead after a multi-agency search have paid tribute to her

Millions of Android users have been warned, with security experts urging them to check their phones after a cyber attack infected many popular apps

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Organised crime group members who turned blank-firing guns into live firearms before moving the lethal weapons on have been locked up for a combined...

Man fighting for his life after falling from a height in Kilburn

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.