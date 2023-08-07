Russia and Ukraine Exchange Attacks, Causing Casualties and Strained Relations

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, deadly incidents involving both nations have led to casualties and damage. On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had bombed a blood transfusion centre in Ukraine, resulting in fatalities and injuries. A picture shared by the Ukrainian leader showed a severely damaged building engulfed in flames, with emergency services responding to the scene.

Mr. Zelenskyy’s tweet denounced the attack as a war crime and a manifestation of Russian aggression. However, Russia has not confirmed or denied responsibility for the bombing, and the claim remains unverified by independent sources.

In response to the bombing, Ukraine’s actions were questioned by Russia after a drone strike on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea. Russian officials and social media videos confirmed the attack, and the strike on the tanker marked the second drone-related sea incident of the day. Ukrainian forces also targeted a major Russian port on the same day, showcasing Kyiv’s growing naval capabilities and escalating tensions in the Black Sea region.

Moscow condemned the “terrorist attack” on its civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait, vowing to respond to such actions and hold the perpetrators accountable. The attacks came after Russia’s withdrawal from a critical grain-export agreement with Ukraine, which had facilitated the sale of millions of tons of grain on the global market.

The Russian Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport confirmed the drone attack on the tanker, causing damage to the engine room but no casualties among the 11 crew members. Ukraine’s Security Service admitted to carrying out the strike, targeting a tanker transporting fuel for Russian forces.

The Ukrainian official in charge of the southern Zaporizhzhia region stated that some members of the tanker’s crew were injured due to broken glass during the attack. Ukraine defended its actions, asserting that the special operations were conducted within its territorial waters and were legally justified as effective measures against the enemy.

The attacks temporarily disrupted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, a significant link between Moscow-annexed Crimea and Russia. Tugboats were dispatched to aid the tanker, which was already under U.S. sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s earlier strike on Novorossiysk marked the first time a commercial Russian port had been targeted since the conflict began 18 months ago. The port, known for its naval base, shipbuilding yards, and oil terminal, holds strategic importance for exports and lies in close proximity to Crimea.