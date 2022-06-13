“Domestic violence is an awful crime that sees people often psychologically and physically abused in their own home, a place where they should feel safe, and perpetrated by people who should ensure their safety,” Acting Detective Sergeant Iain Robertson said following his sentencing.

Hopewell is a particularly nasty and violent person who launched a sustained campaign of violence against two women.

“As a result of one of his violent episodes, one of the women suffered a fractured eye socket and a cut on her foot from broken glass.”

His actions were shocking, and he was rightfully imprisoned as a result of these crimes.

“Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to have the courage to come forward and tell us about this often unreported type of crime.” I hope that this case sends a message to our communities that we will never tolerate domestic abuse and will do everything possible to assist victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”

We recently launched Project Foundation in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, a collaboration initiative with The Hampton Trust that aims to identify and manage the most dangerous perpetrators of physical and sexual violence in the community, providing them with pathways to help change their behaviour.

The Hampton Trust is one of the most respected and innovative UK providers of domestic abuse and criminal justice work, as well as fantastic support to abuse survivors.

We understand that not everyone who has been abused has the courage to approach the police, but support services like The Hampton Trust allow you to seek independent help elsewhere if necessary.

More information about their work and how to get help can be found on their website, www.hamptontrust.org.uk.