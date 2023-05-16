Ryde Lifeboat Receives Vital Upgrades for Life-Saving Missions

The dedicated crew at Ryde Independant Lifeboat has recently received a significant boost in their life-saving capabilities. In the past few days, the crew successfully completed important upgrades to their vessel, Ryde Rescue 1, thanks to the expertise of KMO Marine Ltd and SureWeld.

On Wednesday, RR1 was returned to the crew following its visit to KMO Marine Ltd, where two new Yamaha Motor 200hp engines were supplied and fitted. This crucial enhancement ensures that the lifeboat is equipped with reliable and powerful engines to navigate through challenging waters during rescue operations.

Following the installation, the crew embarked on a 20-hour run-in period to prepare the engines for their first service. During this time, they would like to express their gratitude to everyone at East Cowes Marina for accommodating RR1 and allowing it to remain in the marina until Sunday. This accommodation meant that the crew could take the vessel out without the need for a shore crew to launch and recover them every day, enabling them to focus on important training and operational readiness.

While RR1 was undergoing its upgrades, the dedicated crew seized the opportunity to overhaul its launch trailer. With assistance from Sam Frampton of SureWeld, the trailer received meticulous attention and improvements, ensuring it is in optimal condition to support the lifeboat’s operations.

Now that RR1 has returned to its station, the crew is dedicating the next few days to finalising the finishing touches and performing any necessary adjustments. These essential tasks will guarantee that RR1 is fully prepared and ready to resume its life-saving service, providing assistance and support to those in need along the coastline.

The upgrades to RR1 represent a significant investment in the safety and effectiveness of Ryde Lifeboat’s operations. The crew, along with the entire community, deeply appreciates the dedication and support of KMO Marine Ltd, SureWeld, and East Cowes Marina in ensuring the successful completion of these vital upgrades.

As Ryde Lifeboat returns to full service, the crew stands ready to respond to any emergency situation, ready to navigate challenging waters and provide critical assistance to those in distress. The commitment and expertise of the crew, coupled with the enhanced capabilities of RR1, further solidify the lifeboat’s pivotal role in safeguarding the local community and surrounding waters.

The completion of these upgrades marks an important milestone for Ryde Lifeboat, reinforcing its commitment to delivering prompt and effective life-saving operations. The crew remains grateful for the unwavering support from the community and looks forward to continuing their vital work in protecting lives at sea.