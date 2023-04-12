Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

Rylan to step down from BBC Strictly It Takes Two

Clark said: “I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted says: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two. Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success. Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he ‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show.

Eve Winstanley Executive Producer Strictly It Takes Two says: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan. Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers. We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last 4 years.”

Audiences can still catch Rylan bringing UK audiences his colourful and insightful commentary for Eurovision this May and can tune into his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturdays from 3pm.

Strictly It Takes Two will announce a new presenter in due course.

