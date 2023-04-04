Sadiq Khan takes to the stage at Olympia London for The London Book Fair

The London Book Fair will return to Olympia London this spring, making it the global publishing hub once again.

Between April 18-20, over 25,000 publishing professionals will gather to define the future of what we read and watch in print, digital, audio, TV, and film.

The global book publishing industry is valued at $96.1 billion*. This event, which drives the publishing industry internationally, will feature 1,700 different speakers and exhibitors from over 100 countries.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, will be on stage in conversation with Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, to discuss London’s role as a creative force in the transition to a more sustainable future. This comes ahead of the release of his new book, Breathe: Tackling the Climate Crisis.

“I’m delighted to be attending this year’s London Book Fair and engaging with an industry that is so important to London’s cultural vibrancy and the UK’s creative economy,” Khan said. Cities like London are leading the way in addressing the climate emergency, and I look forward to discussing how we can all work together to build a greener future.”

Ukraine will be the featured country for the 2023 event, with seminars examining the role of literature in the fight against misinformation as well as the fight for democracy. At the global publishing event, Ukrainian authors will be able to tell their stories.

On the first day of the event, the nominees for the prestigious International Booker Prize will also be announced.

Anna Golden, Commercial Director at Olympia London, stated:

“Some of the biggest international publishing deals for the next twelve months will be done over the next three days, and we are thrilled to host some of the world’s most creative talents at The London Book Fair 2023.”

“Books have the power to break down barriers, inspire, and drive change.” This is the event where not only publishing deals are made, but also those for international, film, and merchandise rights. We’re very proud to have hosted this event since 1977, and we can’t wait to see all of the novelists, publishers, factual writers, self-published writers, and agents from around the world join us again this April.”