

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a fatal collision on the M6 in Lancashire.

Police officers were called around 5.49pm yesterday (November 19) to reports of a collision between two cars on the southbound carriage between junctions 29 and 28.

Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries.

Our thoughts are with their families at this sad and distressing time and they will be supported by specially trained officers.

We believe a Porsche Boxster car driven by the 79-year-old man collided with a Vauxhall Meriva car in which the young girl was travelling.

Two adults in the Vauxhall Meriva suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The motorway was shut for several hours while the collision was investigated and for repairs to the carriageway.

Sgt Craig Booth, Serious Collision Investigator with Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.

“This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific.

“We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or those who have dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information or who has footage, please contact 101 – quoting log 1102 of November 19, 2022.