Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

ACCDED CB BEBF EBBBE
Home BREAKING Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries

Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries

by @uknip247
0 comment

ACCDED CB BEBF EBBBE


Officers are  appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a fatal collision on the M6 in Lancashire.
Police officers were called around 5.49pm yesterday (November 19) to reports of a collision between two cars on the southbound carriage between junctions 29 and 28.
Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries.
Our thoughts are with their families at this sad and distressing time and they will be supported by specially trained officers.
We believe a Porsche Boxster car driven by the 79-year-old man collided with a Vauxhall Meriva car in which the young girl was travelling.
Two adults in the Vauxhall Meriva suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The motorway was shut for several hours while the collision was investigated and for repairs to the carriageway.
Sgt Craig Booth, Serious Collision Investigator with Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.
This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific.
“We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or those who have dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.”
Anyone with information or who has footage, please contact 101 – quoting log 1102 of November 19, 2022.

You may also like

Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man...

Two men have been arrested after National Crime...

Police are keen to trace the men in...

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died...

Officers in Barrow are appealing for information on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More